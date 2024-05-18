Posted in: Amazon Studios, Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: amazon, booster gold, dcu, james gunn, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Antony Starr as Booster Gold? Social Media Sure Thinks So

As far as social media goes, The Boys star Antony Starr is leading DC Studios' Booster Gold series - but is this just wishful thinking?

Maybe it's nothing. Maybe it's something. But social media is really trying to convince itself that The Boys star Antony Starr (Homelander) is going to be leading the live-action Booster Gold series from DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran. Created by legendary comic book writer & artist Dan Jurgens, Mike Carter/Booster Gold was described by Safran as "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero" when he and Gunn rolled out "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" back in 2023 – the first wave of films & series comprising their New DCU. From a series perspective, this will also be DC Studios' big move into comedy – spotlighting someone whom Gunn described as "imposter syndrome as a superhero."

Earlier this week, an updated Production List has filming on the series happening in July (see below) – if that's the case, then some news should be coming our way. How does Starr factor into this? Apparently, Starr and Gunn following each other on Instagram is being seen as a possible smoking gun. We know! We know! The most obvious answer is that the two like each other and respect each other's work – and nothing more. And to be quite honest, we usually don't cover these sorts of things. But we're making an exception for this one mainly because – well, we want it to be true. Starr has more than proven that he has the talent to lead a series, and a character like Booster Gold would give him a chance to really broaden his range since I don't believe a lot of folks can say that Homelander and Booster Gold are similar. Here's a look at the alleged "proof" that Starr might be on his way to Gunn & Safran's New DCU:

Here's a look back at a screencap from this week's updated Production List, noting Booster Gold as filming in Los Angeles, California, on July 8th (along with a basic overview). Could that mean some official production news heading our way soon?

Here's a look at the first of Jurgens's five tweets/xs from early in 2023, sharing how he pitched Booster to DC Comics Artist & Editor Dick Giordano and how Giordano had faith in his pitch to help him bring the character to life:

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time-traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. Also went through the humorous aspects, explaining that unlike the rest of the DCU (where all the heroes were bland and perfect), that Booster would try to do the right thing along the way. But, if he happened to make a few bucks in the process…what's wrong with that? And, while Booster would generally solve the problem, it'd be awkward. Superman catches a crashing plane and lands it at the airport. Booster clips a few buildings along the way, damaging them and the plane and puts it the middle of town, creating a three day traffic jam. Everyone survives, but the results aren't perfect. It's the way things go for most of us, sometimes often, in our own lives, which is part of BG's charm. With the way social media and celebrity culture have grown, he's more relevant now than when issue #1 appeared in 1985. I didn't have anything written up. Not even a sketch. Just a vision, and Dick went for it on the spot. Said, "Give me something on paper for legal so we can get contracts started," and with a handshake, told me I could start working. Great man and glad he saw the potential!

And here's a look back at Jurgens' previous tweet/x, expressing his support for seeing Booster Gold make the leap from the pages of the comic book to the small screen:

Thrilled with the news that Booster Gold is heading to HBO Max courtesy of @JamesGunn and company. Amazing to think these initial character sketches from 1984 would lead to this. Excited to see what's next in the life of the greatest hero you never heard of! pic.twitter.com/c8cNcVvIFj — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

