Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Offers "Start of Watch" Prequel Update

During a recent book club chat, author Michael Connelly offered an update on Prime Video's Cameron Monaghan-starring Bosch: Start of Watch.

Cameron Monaghan stars as rookie Harry Bosch in a 1992 Los Angeles setting filled with unrest.

The series is not based on the novels, focusing on Bosch’s earliest LAPD days and formative cases.

Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in April, with scripts progressing smoothly.

Over the past month or so, things have been looking pretty good for fans of bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe. First, we learned that Maggie Q-starring Ballard would be back for a second season. Shortly after, we learned that MGM+ had given a series green light for Bosch: Start of Watch, with Cameron Monaghan (Showtime's Shameless) set to play the title character. Joining Monaghan's Bosch during his rookie run with the LAPD is Omari Hardwick (STARZ's Power) as veteran officer Eli Bridges. Co-created by Showrunner Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony (Bosch: Legacy, FBI), production is expected to get underway in Los Angeles next year.

During The Proving Ground Book Club video chat, Connelly touched a bit more on the series. Expected to start filming in April, the project is a prequel to the streaming series, not based on the novels, and will focus on Bosch as a rookie patrol officer in 1992 Los Angeles. In terms of scripts, Connelly noted that "we're well down the road in the writing room on that" and that it's "coming along really good," adding that the series is referred to as "Baby Bosch" in the writers' room.

"I'm deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch's journey with such remarkable care and integrity," shared Connelly when news of the prequel series was first announced. "Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can't wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory."

Prime Video's Bosch: Start of Watch is set to explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, "Everybody counts or nobody counts." Bernardo and Anthony are executive producers, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures, with Fabel Entertainment producing.

