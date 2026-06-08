Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: boomerang, Jordan Morris, LUKE ROSS

Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris & Luke Ross With Boomerang Inside

Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross With Boomerang Inside The Suit, launching from Marvel in September 2026

Article Summary Amazing Venom #1 launches in September 2026 as a five-issue Marvel series by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross.

Boomerang is the new Amazing Venom host, suiting up as Comeback with the red-and-blue symbiote Passenger.

After Queen in Black, Fred Myers heads to Klyntar on a cosmic mission that pushes his hero limits and symbiote bond.

Amazing Venom blends action, comedy and character growth, with covers by Stefano Caselli, Luke Ross and more.

Amazing Venom #1 by Jordan Morris and Luke Ross launches from Marvel Comics in September 2026, and follows Boomerang's adventures as an all-new symbiote super hero with the name Comeback. Although the book is still called The Amazing Venom.

AMAZING VENOM #1 (OF 5)

Written by JORDAN MORRIS

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS

Homage Variant Cover by ERIK LARSEN

Foil Variant Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

The mystery wearer of the super stylish new Red & Blue Venom suit was revealed this past April in Web of Venom #1 to be none other than fan favorite villain-turned-vigilante Boomerang! This September, after fighting alongside his fellow symbiote heroes during Queen in Black, he'll swing into his first solo adventure in AMAZING VENOM, a five-issue limited series from returning Web of Venom creative team, writer JORDAN MORRIS and artist LUKE ROSS. Now calling himself COMEBACK, Fred Myers sets a course for Klyntar, the symbiote homeworld, on a cosmic quest that will test his limits as a hero and reshape his understanding of what it means to be a symbiote host. When last we left the red-and-blue be-symbioted Fred Myers—formerly BOOMERANG, now COMEBACK—he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull's war over Earth…but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry. Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle! On Sale 9/16

"Boomerang has always been one of my favorite Marvel anti-heroes and sticking him with a hyperactive symbiote in Web of Venom was a bonkers amount of fun," Morris shared. "I'm so stoked that we can continue their adventure in THE AMAZING VENOM! Readers are in for a wild slurry of action, comedy and (gasp!) maybe even a little character growth for everyone's favorite boomerang-hurling scumbag!" With covers by Stefano Caselli and Luke Ross, a homage variant cover to himself by Erik Larsen inspired by his own Amazing Spider-Man #347 cover and a foil variant cover by Matteo Lolli.

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