Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Herman Miller, spike lee

Spike Lee Partners With Herman Miller Ahead of Knicks Finals

Spike Lee has partnered with Herman Miller ahead of Game 3 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals to promote a specific office chair

Article Summary Spike Lee teams with Herman Miller before Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals to spotlight the Aeron Chair.

The campaign centers on Nightfall, a midnight blue Aeron color aimed at New York Knicks fans and orange-blue style.

Spike Lee’s Knicks fandom and Herman Miller’s Aeron Chair are linked as two 1990s icons celebrated in the campaign.

Herman Miller also adds Jasper and Nightfall, using new materials to bring a unified color finish to the Aeron Chair.

Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Spike Lee has teamed up with Herman Miller to promote "the best seat in the house." A bit of a late promotional grab from the company, but they're offering up their new Aeron Chair in some new colors, including Nightfall, a deep midnight blue, aimed specifically at New York Knicks fans. We have more details about the campaign below.

Spike Lee Picks His "Best Seat" In The House Ahead of the Knicks Finals

Always cheering on the Knicks from the best seat in the house, at sunrise, Spike Lee arrived at the Brooklyn Bridge and pulled up Herman Miller's new Nightfall-blue Aeron Chair to take in the orange and blue skies. Dressed in a custom "Orange and Blue Skies" bomber jacket and basketball in hand, Lee relaxed in the iconic blue chair, creating a fitting tribute to the team he has supported courtside for more than 30 years. The moment also marks a celebration of two icons that rose to prominence in the 1990s: Spike Lee's emergence as the Knicks' most recognizable courtside fan and the introduction of Herman Miller's Aeron Chair in 1994.

Herman Miller's Aeron Chair

Since the launch of the remastered Aeron in 2016, the chair's color palette has consisted of tightly curated neutrals—Onyx, Graphite, Carbon, and Mineral—intended to harmonize with any environment. Two new colors, Jasper and Nightfall, complement the existing hues and are similarly inspired by natural elements. Jasper is an earthy olive green that reads as a near neutral, part of the wave of biophilic-centered design in the workplace. Nightfall is a sophisticated midnight blue-inspired tone, already featured in products across the brand's portfolio, promoting cohesion in specifying.

When Aeron was first introduced, it was briefly offered in multiple jewel-tone colors, but limitations in material development and construction technology meant that color could only be applied to the Pellicle suspension, creating a noticeable contrast between the neutral frame and the colored seat and back. This reintroduction of color reflects material innovation that makes one consistent hue across the chair's Pellicle and frame possible in a way that reduces visual complexity and enhances the design's existence within a space.

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