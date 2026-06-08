Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jem, jem and the holograms

Jem and the Holograms Live-Action Series In Development From Amazon

Hasbro Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films (Fallout) are developing a live-action series take on Jem and the Holograms.

It appears the folks behind Fallout and Westworld are getting into the "Jem and the Holograms" business. On Monday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Hasbro Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Kilter Films are developing a live-action series remake of the beloved 1980s animated series. Joy, Nolan, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, and Gabriel Marano for Hasbro Entertainment, will serve as executive producers. On a side note, Bleeding Cool had some thoughts on how to approach a new "Jem and the Holograms" series way back in the year they call "2020." Sorry, but it seemed like the perfect time for a cheap plug.

Created by Christy Marx and debuting in 1985, the animated series would only run for three seasons – but its influence and impact on the pop culture landscape continues today, nearly forty years after its finale. The heavily music-video-themed series (with actual music videos of the fictional band within the episode) was everything to love about the 80s – including its premise. Jerrica Benton isn't just a record company owner: she's also Jem, the lead singer of Jem and The Holograms. But just to be clear, "Jem" was no "cult classic," hitting high marks with viewers and besting such popular franchises as "Transformers" and "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." Jerrica/Jem's story also expanded beyond an animated series, with tie-in albums, comic book series, franchise-specific conventions/fan expos, and more. While some may choose to forget it, Jem and the Holograms was brought to live-action life back in 2015, with Jon M. Chu directing Universal/Blumhouse's 2015 film, which starred Aubrey Peeples as Jerrica/Jem. The franchise feels like it was made for a live-action series adaptation – and as we're seeing with AMC's The Vampire Lestat, in-universe music is a very big thing right now. It will be interesting to see how the audition/casting process goes…

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