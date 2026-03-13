Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E12 Preview: "St. Patrick's Day" Parade Threat Looms

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E12: "St. Patrick’s Day."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E12 puts the team on alert to prevent a threat targeting the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Danny, Sarah, and Lena deal with danger on the streets while homesickness sparks family moments.

Sneak peeks and trailers give an exciting preview of the tense, action-packed parade episode.

Get an advance glimpse of S01E13, teasing a drive-by and family revelations for the Silver clan.

CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue is back tonight – and just in time, too. Danny (Wahlberg), Lena (Martin-Green), and the team are on full alert to take down a threat aimed at the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S01E12: "St. Patrick's Day" (followed by the official overview and images for S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things").

Boston Blue Season 1: S01E12 & S01E13 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12: "St. Patrick's Day" – Danny, Sarah, and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena's personal life takes a hopeful turn. Directed by Sudz Sutherland, with a story by Terence Paul Winter & Hanna McIntosh.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 13: "Beautiful Broken Things" – A drive-by shooting at the church pulls Lena and Danny into the complicated past of one of Reverend Peters' associates. Meanwhile, Mae faces painful revelations about her family, the team manages internal friction, and grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) comes to visit. Directed by Richelle Taylor, with a story by Dijorn Moss & Trinea Moss.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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