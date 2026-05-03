Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Finale "The Cobalt Fissure" Preview: Eddie Izzard Guest Stars

Check out a preview of the series finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E20: "The Cobalt Fissure," guest-starring Eddie Izzard.

Article Summary Watson series finale S02E20, "The Cobalt Fissure," promises major answers as CBS closes out Morris Chestnut’s drama.

A murder outside UHOP pulls Watson into a case tied to his and Sherlock Holmes’ past, raising the stakes for the finale.

Eddie Izzard guest stars as Sebastian Moran, adding a key Sherlock connection and fresh intrigue to Watson’s endgame.

Written by Rebecca Hofherr and Sharon Moalem, and directed by Larry Teng, the Watson finale airs with big reveals in play.

This is it, folks. The series finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. And it looks like we might be getting some big questions answered (and maybe a theory or two about Robert Carlyle's "Sherlock Holmes" addressed) by the time the final credits roll on S02E20: "The Cobalt Fissure." Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery, which includes a look at Eddie Izzard as Sebastian Moran (hmmm…).

Watson Series Finale Preview

Watson Season 2 Episode 20: "The Cobalt Fissure" – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes' past. Eddie Izzard guest stars as Sebastian Moran. Written by Rebecca Hofherr & Sharon Moalem and directed by Larry Teng.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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