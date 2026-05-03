Posted in: TV | Tagged: Atomfall

Atomfall: Two Brothers Pictures Adapting Video Game for TV Series

Two Brothers Pictures and Rebellion Developments are teaming up to develop a TV series adaptation of the video game, Atomfall.

Article Summary Two Brothers Pictures and Rebellion are developing an Atomfall TV series, with the adaptation currently in pre-production.

Harry and Jack Williams are writing the Atomfall series and executive producing with Alex Mercer and Rebellion’s team.

Atomfall is based on Rebellion’s 2025 game, a British post-apocalyptic mystery inspired by the 1957 Windscale Disaster.

The story follows a survivor trapped in a Lake District quarantine zone, navigating factions, paranoia, and strange myths.

Two Brothers Pictures announced that it has a new video game-based project in the works: a TV series based on Atomfall. According to the announcement made this past week, the series is being written by Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, The Assassin, The Missing, Baptiste, The Tourist), as they will also Executive Produce the show with Alex Mercer (The Assassin, Maya, The Tourist, Doctor Who). They will be working with Jason and Chris Kingsley (Sniper Elite 1-5, Zombie Army 1-4, Dredd, School's Out Forever, Rogue Trooper) from Rebellion, and will also Executive Produce alongside Ben Smith (School's Out Forever, Rogue Trooper). No network has been announced, nor has a release window been announced, as it's still in pre-production at this point.

Atomfall is British Post-Apocalyptic Chaos At Its Most British

If you're not familiar with the video game, the 2025 title takes inspiration from the real‑world Windscale Disaster of 1957, as you find yourself waking up in a single Quarantine Zone in an area called the Lake District, a walled-off militarized area that's been established after a nuclear incident. While the rest of the world seems to be normal, you're stuck inside this zone where life has started to deteriorate into its own strange chaos.

The game follows an unnamed protagonist as you look for a way out, only to become entangled with the competing territorial factions, the many characters just trying to live their lives here, and dealing with all kinds of different agendas, all of which have the most British sci-fi of twists you could expect, tied to nuclear paranoia and ancient mythology. We have a couple of quotes from those involved below as we're now waiting to see what the plan is for a pilot.

"Atomfall has such a distinctive British tone and setting, and it's been a real joy developing it alongside the Rebellion team – especially as two brothers working alongside two brothers (Jason Kingsley CBE and Chris Kingsley CBE – co-founders of Rebellion). There's something very exciting about expanding this strange, unsettling story for television," said Harry and Jack Williams.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Two Brothers to bring the world of Atomfall to television. Harry and Jack demonstrated a clear love for Atomfall and talked about their own particular endings when they were playing the game. It is always exciting to work with people who share the same passion for creating and telling great stories, and we are sure that this partnership will help to deliver a television series that will delight fans of the game and beyond," said Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO and Creative Director, and Chris Kingsley CBE, Co-founder and CTO of Rebellion.

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