Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback S03E07 Preview: Valerie Finds Herself in the Hot Seat

Valerie's in the hot seat in HBO and Michael Patrick King & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback, S03E07: "Valerie Chases the Truth" - here's a look!

Article Summary The Comeback S03E07, "Valerie Chases the Truth," puts Valerie Cherish in crisis mode after a wave of damaging AI fallout.

Valerie scrambles to contain the bad press and protect Mark’s reality show job with a high-stakes "Finance Dudes" appearance.

The HBO preview teases another sharp, uncomfortable chapter as Valerie faces backlash, pressure, and the search for truth.

The latest The Comeback podcast has Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King, and Jack O’Brien unpacking the AI chaos and cast revolt.

With only two episodes of HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback remaining, we have a look at what's ahead with In S03E07: "Valerie Chases the Truth." Tonight, Valerie (Kudrow) attempts to do some major damage control after a whole lot of really bad AI press spread across the pop culture landscape. But it's the image below that has us sold on what's to come. After checking out the official overview and image gallery, make sure to stick around for the latest episode of the official podcast. This week, Kudrow and King do a deep dive into last week's episode, including Valerie's AI backlash, the cast's revolt, and Valerie reaching her breaking point. Following that, Jack O'Brien joins the podcast to discuss playing Tommy, stepping into the show's universe, and becoming Valerie's unexpected truth-teller on the show's set.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 7: "Valerie Chases the Truth" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 7: "Valerie Chases the Truth" – Valerie tries to repair the damage caused by negative AI press and save Mark's reality show job by making an appearance on "Finance Dudes." Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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