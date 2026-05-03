Posted in: Critical Role, Games, HBO, TV | Tagged: operation, The Pitt

The Pitt Cast Tackles Operation, D&D for Critical Role Worthy Cause

Check out cast members from HBO Max's The Pitt playing old-school Operation and D&D with Critical Role during a charity livestream event.

Article Summary The Pitt cast members Jalen Thomas Brooks, Alexandra Metz, and Brandon Mendez Homer joined Critical Role for Operation.

The charity livestream Shirts Off Sam’s Back featured The Pitt stars and raised $88,830 for two cancer support groups.

The event tied into Sam Riegel’s cancer journey, after his 2024 treatment and return to Critical Role with a new character.

After the Operation showdown, The Pitt actors stayed for a fast, playful mini Dungeons & Dragons game with the Critical Role crew.

In probably one of the funniest crossovers you'll ever see with fake doctors on TV, a few cast members of The Pitt went to Critical Role recently to play the game Operation. To truly understand this situation, you're going to need a little context. One of Critical Role's cast members, Sam Riegel, was diagnosed with HPV-positive oropharyngeal carcinoma (tonsil cancer) back in March 2024. At the time, the diagnosis was kept quiet, and he ended up sacrificing his character F.C.G. in Campaign 3 in a blaze of glory as his way of taking time away from the show to seek treatment. Riegel underwent surgery to remove his tonsils, part of his tongue, and soft palate, followed by weeks of radiation treatment, before returning in glorious fashion in June 2024 with a new character and a special video explaining what happened.

Getting Nerdy Cast Members of The Pitt to Play Operation With Critical Role

Fast-forward to about a week ago, the company held a special 24-hour charity livestream called Shirts Off Sam's Back, where they raised money the same way Jerry Lewis used to do his annual telethon, by providing entertainment for the fans to check out, with the goal of raising money for The Pablove Foundation and the HNC Living Foundation, as they ended up raising $88,830.

As part of that livestream, there was a segment dedicated to having fun with the cast of HBO Max's most talked-about show of the past few years, The Pitt. Actors Jalen Thomas Brooks, Alexandra Metz, and Brandon Mendez Homer, all joined the livestream to step in and attempt to perform surgery on the classic electronic board game. When they were finished with that, they headed over to the couch to play a mini Dungeons & Dragons game on the fly with the three of them for some fun. Enjoy the video!

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