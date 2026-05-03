Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3: Here's Your S03E04: "Kitty Likes to Dance" Preview

With tonight marking midseason, here's our preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria, S03E04: "Kitty Likes to Dance."

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 Episode 4, "Kitty Likes to Dance," hits midseason as fallout from Cassie and Nate’s wedding explodes.

Tonight’s Euphoria preview spotlights the new episode trailer and teases more chaos, violence, and emotional wreckage ahead.

S03E04 centers on childhood friends facing faith, redemption, and evil as Euphoria Season 3 pushes deeper into darkness.

The preview also includes a behind-the-scenes look at Episode 3 and a fresh season trailer teasing what’s still to come.

Leave it to HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria to find a way to get itself back in the social media spotlight. The wedding of Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) was exactly the uncomfortable clusterf**k that we were expecting it to be and then some – and way more bloody and violent than we saw coming. That brings us to our preview for S03E04: "Kitty Likes to Dance," with the realization that a whole lot has happened and we've only reached the midseason point.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 4: "Kitty Likes to Dance" Preview

Euphoria S03E04: "Kitty Likes to Dance" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer for tonight's episode, followed by a new season trailer previewing what's still to come, a look behind the scenes at the third episode (and a highlight), and a recap of the first two seasons (in case you need a little reminder here and there).

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!