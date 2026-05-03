Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! S20E07: "Reaper Madness": Klaus & Hayley's Horror High

In tonight's episode of FOX's American Dad!, "Reaper Madness," Klaus and Hayley team up to chase down their next fear-based high.

Article Summary American Dad! S20E07 "Reaper Madness" sends Klaus and Hayley chasing a new fear-based thrill after a scary-story high.

Tonight’s American Dad! preview teases a wild Klaus-Hayley pairing as the duo searches for their next horror rush.

Stan’s mystery kitchen situation sparks trouble at home, with Francine and Steve clearly not loving what’s cooking.

The American Dad! FOX preview includes the official episode synopsis and image gallery, and a look back at a highlight from last week.

We know what you're thinking, and we're pretty impressed, too. We've now had two episodes in a row of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! We kid because we love, FOX! Okay, let's get back to our pregame preview for tonight's episode, S20E07: "Reaper Madness," with Klaus and Hayley teaming up to find their next fear-based high. Meanwhile, it appears Stan's got something going on in the kitchen – and it's not sitting too well with Francine and Steve.

American Dad! S20E07 "Reaper Madness" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 7: "Reaper Madness" – After experiencing a euphoric high from a scary story, Klaus and Hayley band together to search for their next fix.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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