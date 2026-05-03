Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E19: "Chain of Custody" Preview: Reenie's Witness Goes MIA

Reenie needs Colter's help when a witness goes missing on tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, S03E19: "Chain of Custody" - here's a look!

Article Summary Tracker S03E19 "Chain of Custody" centers on Reenie turning to Colter after a key witness vanishes before trial.

The CBS Tracker preview spotlights Reenie and Maxine’s case against a corrupt developer as the stakes suddenly rise.

Episode 19 credits: Annakate Chappell and Neda Davarpanah write, with Nimisha Mukerji directing tonight’s hour.

Tracker also teases the final stretch, including Episode 20 and Jensen Ackles returning as Russell in Episodes 21 and 22.

After learning this week that Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw would be appearing in S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones," fans of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker have even more reason to be excited by what the season still has to offer. In S03E19: "Chain of Custody," – Reenie (Fiona Rene) needs Colter's (Hartley) help when a key witness in her and Maxine's (Kathleen Robertson) case goes missing. After checking out our preview for tonight's episode, stick around for images and overviews for the remainder of the season.

Tracker Season 3 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 19: "Chain of Custody" – Reenie hires Colter to locate the star witness of her and Maxine's (Kathleen Robertson) lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer on the eve of trial. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 20: "Reclamation" – Colter's search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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