Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster S01E09 "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor": Greg's Hot Streak

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's Steve Carell and Charly Clive-starring Rooster, S01E09: "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor."

Article Summary Rooster S01E09, "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor," finds Greg riding a hot streak in class and beyond.

Greg takes his confidence to the rink, hyping the hockey team ahead of a key game in tonight's Rooster.

Katie looks toward her academic future and tenure, but are complications coming?

Archie gets feedback on his book as the hit series heads into its final two Season 1 episodes.

With two more episodes to go this season for HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster, things have been looking pretty good for Greg (Carell) – on both sides of the classroom door. Does anyone else get the feeling that's not going to last much longer? Meanwhile, Katie (Clive) starts looking ahead to her academic career future, and Archie (Dunster) gets some feedback on his book. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for tonight's episode, S01E09: "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor":

Rooster Season 1 Episode 9 "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 9 "Ludlow's Fourth Hottest Professor" – Thriving in and out of the classroom, Greg empowers the hockey team before a key game. Meanwhile, Archie receives feedback on his book, and Katie focuses on getting tenure – but there could be some issues.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence shared when the good news hit. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me."

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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