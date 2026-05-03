Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Briones Calls Out "Disrespectful" Fans for Broadway Behavior

Isa Briones calls out "disrespectful" fans for yelling about her role in The Pitt and charts during her Broadway show, "Just in Time."

Article Summary The Pitt star Isa Briones slammed disrespectful fans for shouting TV references during her Broadway run in Just in Time.

Briones said yelling “finish your charts” before a song disrupted performers and audiences and broke basic theater etiquette.

The Pitt fans reportedly brought Dr. Trinity Santos jokes into the show, prompting Briones to call out the behavior online.

Known for playing Santos on HBO Max’s The Pitt, Briones urged audiences to respect shared spaces and the art onstage.

As comes with the nature of celebrity, there will always be fans who take things too far. Isa Briones is fortunate to not only be part of one cultural phenomenon in Star Trek, playing multiple roles on Picard, but not long afterward, the actress and singer also landed one of the biggest medical dramas on HBO Max's The Pitt, playing Dr. Trinity Santos, the witty, bitter, and sarcastic resident who found herself notoriously behind on her charting and at times, become a bit confrontational with her peers. At the season two finale, she, along with Taylor Dearden's Dr. Melissa King, ended the episode on a far happier note, literally as the duo came on stage for karaoke night to sing Alanis Morrisette's "You Oughta Know" in a rare moment of levity to counter the series' largely cathartic nature. It seems the series' fans have found their way to her Broadway show, "Just in Time," and are not exactly following their best theater etiquette, as Briones took to Instagram to call them out in her story (via Variety).

The Pitt Star Isa Briones Calls Out Catcalling Fans During Her Broadway Show

In "Just in Time," Briones plays late legendary singer Connie Francis, who's best known for her cover of the 1923 song, "Who's Sorry Now?" and "Everybody's Somebody's Fool." The actress wrote about fans catcalling her The Pitt character on stage, "Hey, hey, hey! Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers. Yelling 'when are you going to finish your charts' before I sing 'Who's Sorry Now?' is fucking disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. Y'all are pissin' me off. Love and light, and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art."

This season, Santos entered her second year as a resident at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center and was a roommate of Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell). Briones will be reprising her role as Santos for season three. Both seasons of The Pitt, which also stars Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, Sepideh Moafi, and Ayesha Harris, are available on HBO Max.

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