Brandon Routh: How "Crisis" Healed Superman Returns "Emotional Wound"

Before the end of 2021, Brandon Routh (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Rookie) checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Previously, we covered his thoughts on returning to The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow after a less-than-smooth departure as well as reprising Ray Palmer aka The Atom for The Flash "Armageddon." From there, Routh detailed how Nathan Fillion contacted him for a role on his ABC police drama The Rookie and how he appreciated playing a role against type that was part of an essential societal lesson. Now in this clip, the actor explains what it was like returning to the role of Superman for The CW's Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Routh originally played The Man of Steel in 2006's Superman Returns, a film that elicited mixed reactions overall, but Routh's performance was viewed by many as the biggest highlight.

While the entire interview is worth a listen (and you can check it out below), the following clip finds Routh explaining the "emotional" experience of putting back on the Superman costume to play a "Kingdome Come"-like Man of Steel for "Crisis" after so many years had gone by since Superman Returns. His first time on set as Superman was for the Batwoman chapter, which he says was "magical," and explains how the fans, his co-stars, & more helped him to heal his "emotional wounds and scars" from his experiences years ago with Superman Returns.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BRANDON ROUTH Gets Emotional Talking About Returning to the Role of SUPERMAN #insideofyou #superman (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWU8vPgPbAQ)

You can hear the extended discussion in the full interview beginning at the 37:49 mark, where Routh explains why even though having played The Man of Steel before gave him a sense of "nothing more to prove," the reactions from the set and from the fans made up for so much in the past. But no matter how much he may wear Supes as a second skin, Routh is also quick to remind listeners that those fight scenes with Tyler Hoechlin were still hard work: