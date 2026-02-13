Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Official Trailer Finds Change In The Air

Returning on Feb. 26th, here's the official trailer (and more) for Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2.

Article Summary Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 debuts February 26th, with a dramatic new trailer now released by Netflix.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha lead the season as Benedict Bridgerton and mysterious maid Sophie Baek.

The story centers on Benedict's search for the enigmatic Lady in Silver, while class divides threaten romance.

Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes promise intrigue, romance, and fresh conflicts this season.

With less than two weeks to go until the second part of Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton Season 4 hits our screens, Netflix is giving fans a whole lot of "homework" this weekend in the form of an official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as a new key art poster and preview images (waiting for you below). If you're like us, you'll give yourself 3-4 screenings just out of pure enjoyment – and thenanother dozen viewings to pick up on any every clue that you possible can.

From Shondaland and Jess Brownell, Netflix's Bridgerton returns for a fairy-tale-inspired fourth season. Bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down, despite pleas to the contrary from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet's masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady's identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

Inspiring Benedict's journey are the marriages of his siblings — including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who faces new challenges as a now-public gossip columnist.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

