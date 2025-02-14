Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, julia quinn

Bridgerton "Season of Love" Fan Event Includes Season 4 Sneak Peek

Check out a sneak peek at Showrunner Jess Brownell, EP Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton Season 4.

Before the end of January hit, we learned that Showrunner Jess Brownell, Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes, and Netflix had some big plans in store for Bridgerton fans for Valentine's Day – and they did not disappoint. The Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration virtual fan event included a panel hosted by Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and featured Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), and Brownell, offering a tantalizing glimpse at the beloved series' next great love story. Along with a full recap over at TUDUM, the streamer also dropped a sneak peek at what's to come along with some early preview images – here's a look!

Here's a look at Thompson, Ha, and more offering some interesting looks at the fourth season from both sides of the camera:

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

In addition, here's a look at the backstory of three major players joining the cast during the upcoming season:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!