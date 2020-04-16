Brooklyn Nine-Nine Preview: Boyle Introduces Terry to Bone Broth

Before taking a look at two sneak previews for this week's episode of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we feel like we owe Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) for just how strong (and long) her game was on last week's "Halloween-ish Heist" outing. We thought her cutting off her partner's hand just to win would be shocking enough (granted, it was a filing cabinet), but that wasn't even close. Winning not once, not twice, but three times after force-feeding gem-encrusted ham to humans and non-humans alike, we're looking at her in an entirely different light. As for her eavesdropping on Jake's (Andy Samberg) therapy sessions for extra info? We can't count that since Amy (Melissa Fumero) clearly has much more to answer for in that department. As for her dropping a match in celebration at the end? A pure "pimp hand strong" move if ever there was one.

Which brings us to previews for this week's episode "Ransom" (beginning with a message from Superstore's Lauren Ash and Beatriz urging us to watch both series), starting with Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) answer to Terry's (Terry Crews) workout aches that involves something called "bone broth." The combination of Mason jar and the look of watered-down gravy or a honey/syrup mash-up isn't helping his cause. Meanwhile, Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) are proving the precinct wrong by being not just ready and on time for work, but actually at work before everyone else. Literally, before everyone else. It's almost as if they were forgetting something:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 7, episode 12 "Ransom": Holt asks for Jake's help in a case that is exceptionally meaningful to him. Charles and Terry work together on a side business.

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. Series creators Dan Goor and Mike Schur executive produce alongside David Miner and Luke Del Tredici. NBCUniversal Content Studios division Universal Television produces in association Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and 3 Arts Entertainment.