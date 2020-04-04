"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Fueled By Funny, Heartfelt Family Affair [REVIEW]

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers up some important life lessons for viewers this week, as spring is in the air with Love, babies, and family at the center of a very endearing and comical episode. There is Terry (Terry Crews) playing the flute, and Holt (Andre Braugher) the Whiplash-ian teacher there to humiliate him to help build stamina, endurance, and nearly make him cry.

Of course, we finally get the big reveal: Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) announce to the precinct that they are pregnant. Shocker? Everyone knew. But wait, they're having twins (just kidding), though it does trigger Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) to hit the floor. Man down.

The Peralta family might be cursed! Jake tries to mend not only his relationship with his father but his grandfather the admiral, and it goes so terribly wrong. With the male line consisting of MIA, sadistic, sociopathic fathers castrating their children, Jake prays he does not discover he is having a boy at the sex reveal party. Things go smooth-ish, as Jake gets punched in the face by his dad as father and grandfather duke it out.

Bonding does take place over memories of broken bones and hospital visits, and this is why I truly love the show: the kindness and charm in violence. Holt also takes on the role of twisted father figure as he reluctantly trains Terry to be the best flute player (or as he calls him, Garbage Man) he can be. Personally, this gave me flashbacks of my mother, the "drill sergeant" tutoring me for exams in grad school. The stuff of nightmares.

Boyle is called in as the cleaner by a very frantic Jake, probably the most hilarious scene of the episode. Something horrible has happened: the three Peralta men have really messed up, evidence is everywhere and they only have two hours to get rid of it to avoid discovery. With rubber gloves, a mop, and some baking supplies in toe, Boyle cleans up the crime scene. The boys collectively bake a beautiful cake for the sex reveal party, done and done. Finally, the moment we have all been waiting for is at hand, as Amy cuts in to the cake to learn that she's having a – Shrek? So with green cake batter, does that make the baby an alien, a vegan, or a vegetarian?

No place better to have a father and son moment then at the hospital after Jake's dad cuts his thumb off. As immature as he is, Jake will be a great dad to his baby boy with plenty of parenting advice from the way more experienced Boyle and Terry to look forward to.

Important Life Lessons:

Don't have boys

Surprises lead to Pearl Harbor

Reconcile after the person is dead

If you make mistakes you pay the consequences

To break someone great, you have to break them down