Carole King Joining "Swifties for Kamala" Call – Will Taylor Swift?

Legendary singer-songwriter Carole King is set to join the "Swifties for Kamala" organizing Zoom call later today - could Taylor Swift?

Even before Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz formally became the Democratic ticket to take on ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen.JD Vance, there were a whole lot of demographics, fanbases, organizations, and more that were hosting Zoom calls to start organizing campaign efforts. Though singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift isn't officially supporting the effort and hasn't officially endorsed a candidate for the upcoming election. her fans are getting in on the action. "Swifties for Kamala" will be ready to roll beginning at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT on August 27th) – with the Zoom meeting representing a "coalition of Swifties ready to mobilize Taylor Swift fans to help get Democratic candidates elected up and down the ballot!" While it remains to be seen of Swift will make an appearance (fingers crossed), we do know that someone very near and dear to her will be – legendary singer-songwriter and rock icon Carole King.

Not only did she induct King into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, Swift also performed a cover of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" during the ceremony. "I can't remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music," Swift shared during her speech. "I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time." If you've been following over coverage, then you know that Trump hasn't done a whole lot to make nice with Swift and her fans…

Taylor Swift/Donald Trump: Some Recent Issues…

All of this comes about a week after Trump (on behalf of his VP boy, JD Vance, we're assuming) accepted an endorsement from Swift and her "Swifties" – well, it was actually an endorsement from "AI Taylor Swift." In fact, Trump shared a whole bunch of really bad and righteously creepy AI-generated images that looked like they were pulled from the recesses of your worst nightmares. But even though there was a "satire" label slapped on one of the main images, that wasn't enough to keep Trump from dropping an "I Accept" response. Needless to say, more than a few Swift fans on social media were not pleased.

But Trump didn't sound too concerned about Swift taking any kind of legal action – as he made clear when he checked in with Fox Business Network's Grady Trimble. Though acknowledging that what he posted on his service wasn't true and was actually fabricated, Trump had a two-point argument as to why he believed he was going to be fine. First, there was the "I Didn't Create Them" defense against being sued: "I don't know anything about them other than somebody else generated them. I didn't generate them… These were all made up by other people." Then we had the "It Happens to Me, Too!" defense: "AI is always very dangerous in that way. It's happening with me, too. They're making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on AI, and I'm, like, endorsing other products and things. It's a little bit dangerous out there."

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window back in February of this year, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over President Biden (who was still intending on running at the time) because of all of the things Trump claimed he did during his term to help her out. The post came as concerns among the Trump folks continued to grow, fearing that Swift would formally endorse Biden – swaying a whole lot of Swifties his way coming voting time. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming.

"Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

