Posted in: Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Free Demo Comes to Xbox and Switch 2

Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 players will finally have a chance to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with a free demo

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Rebirth free demo is now live on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of launch.

Players can experience Chapters 1 and 2, including the Nibelheim incident and the opening Grasslands adventure.

The demo showcases combat, Synergy Abilities, Queen’s Blood, side content, and story-focused progression options.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3, 2026.

Square Enix is finally letting Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 players try out Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as both consoles have received a free demo. The developers have set things up so you can play the first two chapters of the game, giving you a chance to truly experience the opening pieces of the title before it comes to both consoles on June 3, 2026. We have more details of the demo from the developers below, as it is available in both the Xbox and Nintendo shops, respectively.

Try The Free Demo on Either Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch 2

The demo features Chapters 1 and 2 of the full game. In Chapter 1, Cloud Strife recalls a fateful moment from five years ago: "the Nibelheim incident." Take control of a younger Cloud and the legendary war hero Sephiroth as they investigate the sudden appearance of monsters outside Cloud's hometown. When a dark truth comes to light, the course of their lives and the fate of the planet will change forever.

In Chapter 2, Cloud and his friends set forth on a new adventure across the Grasslands region. Enjoy several hours of thrilling combat, hidden treasures, side stories, and the beloved Queen's Blood card game. Discover the acclaimed battle system featuring new Synergy Abilities and the flexible combination of real-time action with strategic commands. Take advantage of new "Streamlined Progression" features that allow players to focus on the story, such as unlimited HP and MP, an always-full ATB gauge, and easier weapon ability acquisition.

About Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Set across a vast and vibrant planet, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth delivers an unforgettable experience to players filled with unexpected twists, memorable characters, and jaw-dropping set pieces that longtime fans and newcomers can both enjoy.

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