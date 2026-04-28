Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, spoilers, Tarantula

Tarantula Returns To Marvel's Comics As Well As The Screen? (Spoilers)

Tarantula, created by Gerry Conway, returns to Marvel Comics this summer as well as to the big screen? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Tarantula, Gerry Conway’s politically charged Spider-Man villain, is poised for a major Marvel comeback this summer.

After deaths, cloning and Kraven’s Great Hunt, Tarantula may finally be stepping back into Marvel Comics action.

Marvel appears to tease Tarantula’s return in a Free Comic Book Day Spider-Man story tied to looming crossover chaos.

With Tarantula also set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both comics and film may be setting up a redemption arc.

Tarantula was a supervillain created by the late Gerry Conway for The Amazing Spider-Man #134 in 1974. Anton Rodriguez was a politically minded opponent and a patriotic enforcer for the dictatorship of the fictional South American country Delvadia. Gerry Conway stated;

"During the political upheavals in South America during the 1970s, there was a real sense that we, the United States, were somewhat culpable, both for supporting the repressive regimes that were in power, and in the case of Chile, actually assisting in the overthrow of the democratically elected government. So, in that environment, a character like the Tarantula was inherently political. But the real reason I wanted to write that particular story was something said by my good friend Don Glut, who was also writing for Marvel at the time. Don once asked, "Why aren't there international heroes from smaller countries, a third-world, or old-world Captain America, like say, Captain Serbo-Croatia?" We laughed, but I really liked that notion: Just because the United States came up with their guy, why stop there? Why stop with the larger countries, the superpowers?"

Killed in police gunfire, Tarantula was later reanimated in cloned bodies with his soul intact via Jackal's technology. And then one of the animal-themed characters was forced to participate in Kraven the Hunter's Great Hunt and remains under the command of the Vulture. But that was then.

Tarantula will make his live-action debut in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And Marvel Comics isn't going to let that go without notice. And Tarantula is not only returning this summer in the Marvel Comics books, but with so many threats to the world right now, whether Hulk War, Armageddon, Queen In Black or more, he'll be joining in with the other Spider-characters… might we have a redemptive arc in the comics as well as in the film? Maybe? Perhaps you should take a peek at the background of a panel in a comic book in this coming weekend's Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day Spider-Man titles… and he's not alone…

That's him, right? Just… he no longer has the big black tarantula on his tummy… but does have the claws and tassels…



Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Amazing Spider-Man / Queen in Black #1 Marvel Comics

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

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