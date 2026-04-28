Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cw, wrestling, WWE NXT

The CW Respects Wrestling by Streaming NXT PLEs Unlike HBO Max

The Chadster celebrates The CW landing NXT Premium Live Events while TBS, TNT, and HBO Max keep disrespecting wrestling by airing Tony Khan's anti-WWE propaganda.

Article Summary The Chadster celebrates NXT Premium Live Events on The CW, proving WWE respects wrestling unlike AEW's TV enablers.

The CW streaming NXT PLEs is a huge WWE win, while TBS, TNT, and HBO Max keep pushing Tony Khan propaganda.

A stern complaint demands AEW be canceled so NXT and real WWE wrestling can replace that disrespectful nonsense.

Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams again, but the Blockbuster raccoons still know NXT is the future of wrestling.

Well, true wrestling fans, The Chadster has some absolutely tremendous news to share with you today, and it's the kind of news that makes The Chadster's heart swell with WWE pride like a Smash Mouth chorus on a summer afternoon. 🎸✨ According to an official WWE press release, The CW Network> has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights to all NXT Premium Live Events in a multi-year deal, beginning with The Great American Bash this summer and including 20 PLEs over the coming years like Stand and Deliver, Deadline, and Vengeance Day. 🎉🤼

This is a HUGE win for WWE, and frankly, it's a huge win for the wrestling business as a whole. 💪📡 Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network, said that NXT has energized their Tuesday nights with a loyal fanbase, and Shawn Michaels praised The CW for raising the profile of WWE's up-and-coming Superstars like Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Je'Von Evans, and Sol Ruca. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo and NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice are also leading the charge. The Chadster gets emotional just thinking about it. 🥲💖

But here's the thing that REALLY cheeses The Chadster off. 😤🍺 Why is it that The CW understands the wrestling business so perfectly, but networks like TBS, TNT, and HBO Max continue to air AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and AEW pay-per-views? Auughh man! So unfair! These networks don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The CW is showing them how it's done by partnering with the company that does wrestling RIGHT — sanitized, controlled, and presented exactly the way Triple H envisions it. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that those other networks keep enabling Tony Khan's anti-WWE activities. 🙄💢

Speaking of disrespectful, The Chadster had to take action. From The Chadster's nest inside the abandoned Blockbuster Video here in Punxsutawney, The Chadster used a busted-up laptop The Chadster fished out of a dumpster (after fighting off a particularly aggressive squirrel that was OBVIOUSLY on Tony Khan's payroll) to draft a sternly-worded letter to those networks. 💻🗑️ Here it is in full:

📧 TO: Executives at TBS, TNT, and HBO Max

FROM: The Chadster, Unbiased Wrestling Journalist

SUBJECT: YOUR DISRESPECT TO THE WRESTLING BUSINESS Dear Network Executives, The Chadster is writing to you today from a position of total objectivity and journalistic integrity to inform you that you are RUINING the wrestling business by airing AEW programming on your networks. The Chadster cannot stress enough how cheesed off The Chadster is. Have you seen what The CW just did? They acquired the rights to NXT Premium Live Events because they UNDERSTAND that wrestling should be presented the WWE way — micromanaged, focus-grouped, and free of crowd-pleasing tactics that pander to fans. Meanwhile, your networks continue to broadcast AEW shows where the wrestlers do "athletic moves" and the crowd "cheers loudly" and there is "stylistic variety." It's just so disrespectful, brother. 😡 The Chadster respectfully demands that you immediately cancel all AEW programming and replace it with WWE content. Even reruns of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from 1987 would be more entertaining and more respectful to the business than ANY episode of Dynamite. Please follow The CW's shining example. Sincerely,

The Chadste

The Most Unbiased Voice in Wrestling Journalism

Abandoned Blockbuster Video

Punsutawney, PA

The Chadster hopes they take this letter seriously. 📬✊ As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just the other day, "The CW gets it. Tony Khan should call them up and beg them to teach him how to run a wrestling company, but he won't because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Also, please WWE, hire me back, I'm available." That has The Chadster's official Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval right there. Bischoff is a true hero of objectivity who has no ulterior motive for the things he says. The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan torments him in his dreams too. 🌙😰

Speaking of dreams, The Chadster had another nightmare last night, and it was a doozy. 😱💤 The Chadster dreamt that The Chadster was running through the empty halls of an abandoned television network headquarters — like a TBS or a TNT — and the lights kept flickering on and off. Every time the lights came back on, Tony Khan was a little bit closer, wearing a silk AEW robe and holding a giant television remote. He kept whispering, "Chaaaad, you can't change the channel, Chaaaad." The Chadster ran into a control room and tried to switch all the monitors to Monday Night Raw, but every screen turned into Tony Khan's face, smiling. Then Tony Khan grabbed The Chadster's shoulders from behind, and his hands were warm, and he leaned in close and said, "We're going to be on every network, Chad. EVERY network." The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat with a raccoon licking The Chadster's face. Why won't Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster?! 😭🛏️

Speaking of the raccoons, The Chadster has to give you all an update on The Chadster's family here at Blockbuster. 🦝📼 This morning, The Chadster sat Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies — Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon — down for a very important lecture about proper television scheduling. The Chadster lectured them for a full hour about how networks have a moral obligation to air WWE programming and how The CW is setting the gold standard. Vincent K. Raccoon nodded along sagely while chewing on a moldy Twizzler that Stephanie Raccoon had scavenged from behind the old candy counter. 🍬👨‍🏫

Hunter Raccoon, who is clearly the smartest of the babies, chittered approvingly when The Chadster mentioned Triple H's name, which warmed The Chadster's heart. 🥰 Shane Raccoon, however, kept trying to wander off, and The Chadster had to redirect him three times. The Chadster suspects Shane Raccoon may be falling under Tony Khan's influence, and The Chadster is going to keep a close eye on him. Linda Raccoon, meanwhile, brought The Chadster a half-eaten granola bar as a thank-you for the lecture, which is more appreciation than The Chadster ever got from The Chadster's estranged wife Keighleyanne, who is probably texting that guy Gary right now instead of celebrating this huge WWE victory. 📱💔

Anyway, congratulations to The CW, WWE, and everyone involved with this incredible deal. 🎊🏅 This is what RESPECTING the wrestling business looks like, folks. The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight from this Blockbuster, exposing Tony Khan's evil schemes one blog post at a time. As Smash Mouth said, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming," and The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism doesn't stop coming either. 🎤🌟

Stay tuned, true wrestling fans. And cancel AEW. 🙏✌️

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