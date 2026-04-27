Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 E17: "Dead Ringer" Preview: Monica Makes Her Move

Monica makes her move in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E17: "Dead Ringer" - here's a look!

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 Episode 17, "Dead Ringer," brings Monica back as her latest plan starts to unfold.

Nolan and Harper race to help a desperate mother protect her child as danger rises ahead of the finale.

Lt. Grey and Garza keep working with Monica, even as doubts grow over her true agenda.

The Rookie Season 8 finale, "The Bandit," sets up a high-stakes hunt that tests Lucy, Wesley, and Nolan.

With the season finale so close, you can almost feel it, we're back with our pregame preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. In S08E17: "Dead Ringer," Bridget Regan's Monica is back. If that's not a headline-grabber, then we don't know what is – especially this close to the season ender? As you're about to see from the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks below, our big bad has more than one plan in play – but what's the overall endgame? Following that, we have a look at the official overview for the season finale, S08E18: "The Bandit":

The Rookie S08E17 & Season 8 Finale Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 17: "Dead Ringer" – Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child, while Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 18: "The Bandit" – The team launches a high-stakes search to take down a notorious criminal. Meanwhile, Lucy's leadership is tested; Wesley tests the boundaries of his friendships, and Nolan tries to balance duty and family.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley Talks Spinoff Series "North"

"The pilot came out great. The network seems super happy with it. You never know until you know but we have a really amazing cast, led by Jay Ellis who's a star; it was a joy to make that with him and the rest of them. You know me, I'm just an optimistic person in general, so I'm hopeful and optimistic that we could be talking about that in the near future," Hawley shared recently with Deadline Hollywood about the Jay Ellis-starring The Rookie: North.

Noting the "three different zones" in play in the spinoff's locale, Hawley believes the spinoff clearly differentiates itself from the franchise series. "It's meant to be Tacoma, the suburbs, and then the middle of nowhere, meth lab in the woods-type thing," he added, noting that the setting "really does feel different than L.A., it really does change the dynamic of the show, even though the setup is the same, patrol officers running around."

As for the prospects of Hawley running two shows in two countries (the U.S. and Canada), Hawley made it clear that he's been there and done that already. "I have done it before; there was a period where I was doing Rookie and Feds and The Recruit at the same time. "It's a lot, but I have a really good team; they really helped me get there from here. So, yeah, I'm hopeful," he shared.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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