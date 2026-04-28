Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters

Ghostbusters Animated Series Preview Set for Annecy Animation Fest

Netflix's upcoming Ghostbusters animated series will get an exclusive preview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

Article Summary Netflix’s Ghostbusters animated series will get an exclusive preview at the Annecy Animation Festival in June.

Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan are set to attend the Ghostbusters panel as Annecy details roll out.

In a look back to an updated for 2024, Gil Kenan shared that Ghostbusters was in full development, with scripts underway and new supernatural worlds taking shape.

The Netflix Ghostbusters series expands the franchise with Sony Pictures Animation and Ghost Corps behind it.

It's been a while since the Ghostbusters: Afterlife team of Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan first announced a new Ghostbusters animated series, but we've got a big update to pass along that should make fans smile. With Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan serving as showrunners and executive producers, the animated series is set to receive an exclusive preview in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with Hibon and Kalan set to attend. More details on all of the Annecy sessions will be available as we get closer to June 21st, with the festival running through June 27th.

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster," Kenan shared with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane back in March 2024. As animation fans know, crafting a season that meets the ever-increasing expectations of viewers takes time and a whole lot of work. That said, it's great to know that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes since the project was first announced nearly two years ago.

The series will be part of the expanding "Ghostbusters" franchise universe, beginning with Ivan Reitman's classic 1984 Ghostbusters and leading up to the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Previously, Reitman served as the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Up In The Air, and Juno; Kenan served as the writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director of the animated features A Boy Called Christmas and Monster House. Stemming from Sony Pictures Animation, production on the series will be handled by Netflix and Ghost Corps, Inc. (based at Sony's Columbia Pictures).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!