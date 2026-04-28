Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: annecy, king of the hill

King of the Hill Season 15 Set for Annecy in June; Judge to Be Honored

EPs Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill Season 15 will get a pre-release preview during this year's Annecy Animation Festival.

Article Summary King of the Hill Season 15 will get a pre-release preview at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2026.

Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson will present the King of the Hill Season 15 event.

Mike Judge is also set to receive Annecy’s Honorary Cristal and lead a masterclass on animation.

King of the Hill was previously renewed through Seasons 16 and 17, confirming more episodes beyond Season 15.

Coming off a hit return season, fans of Hulu and series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill revival were hit with some seriously good news back in October 2025. Not only did they learn that Season 15 would hit in 2026 (translation: no waiting three years between seasons), but they also learned that their beloved animated series had been given the green light for two additional seasons – meaning that Seasons 16 and 17 are also on the way (with a 20-episode order). Six months later, we're happy to pass along some promising news about Season 15. Earlier today, the special events & programs lineup for this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 21st-27th) was revealed. Not only will there be a pre-release preview of the upcoming season, presented by Judge, Daniels, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson. In addition, Judge will receive the Honorary Cristal and offer a masterclass on animation.

During Season 14, Hank and Peggy Hill returned to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent the past several years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. Here's a look back at the teaser announcement that was released back in October, offering the good news:

The voice cast for the animated series's most recent season included Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Hulu's King of the Hill is executive produced by Judge and Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. In addition, 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis serve as executive producers.

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