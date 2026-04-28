Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, Cousin, fcbd, free comic book day

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Spider-Man's Cousin

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers as Spider-Man seeks Answers... and so does his cousin., Mr Crane...

Article Summary Spider-Man's Cousin Spoilers tease Mr. Crane as Peter Parker's possible cousin after Torment's shocking claim.

Amazing Spider-Man clues point to The Talk in ASM #31, with Aunt May tied to a reveal set to reshape Spider-Man history.

Free Comic Book Day confirms Mr. Crane's biological parents.

The mystery raises wild theories linking May, Ben, Richard or Mary Parker to Spider-Man's cousin and Peter's true origin.

Cousin time! Free Comic Book Day – I'm sorry, Comics Giveaway Day – no, screw it, I'm still calling it Free Comic Book Day, see's Spider-Man looking for The Answer.

No, not that Answer, but the one regarding the man who Torment stated was Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Now, Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. In his only appearance, his adoptive aunt's nephew, Sam Reilly, was obsessed with whether there was a free buffet. But it's not this guy.

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic "Death Spiral" but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. And an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and cover with Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And tellign us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond"

Is the Mysterious Cousin to be revealed as a child that either May or Ben had together before Peter? Or had separately with another party? A child who was adopted, or believed to be dead, and never mentioned? Maybe when they were teenagers? And he is Peter Parker's biological cousin? Or will it be revealed that Peter Parker is their actual biological child? And this cousin is an unrevealed child of Peter Parker's presumed parents, Richard and Mary Parker? Could it even be that Aunt May and Richard Parker are Peter Parker's biological parents after an affair, and it was all covered up? Did the Stork bring Mr Crane? This week's Amazing Spider-Man #27 (legacy number #991) revisits said individual…

Who seems to be quite well-to-do. Older than Peter Parker, and may be able to a) expose a new genetic lineage for Spider-Man, but also, if he so wishes, reveal his secret identity… his name is Crane, but what else? Well… this week's Free Comics Book Day gets the bloodwork done.

He is a New Yorker. He has access to a concierge doctor. And can get bloodwork done, fast.

And one of his biological parents is identified by DNA as having the surname "Parker". May, Ben, Richard, Mary or Theresa? That we don't know. That's all we have.

But we previously mentioned Trouble, a five-issue series by Mark Millar, Terry and Rachel Dodson in 2003, marketed as a potential new origin story for Peter Parker, featuring the teenage versions of Peter Parker's adoptive parents, Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Peter Parker's biological parents, Richard and Mary Parker. In which May and Richard have an affair, May gets pregnant, has the child, Peter, only to be raised by Richard and Mary as their own joint biological child. It was pointed out that the characters were too young when this happened to fit Marvel continuity, but maybe not if that child isn't Peter Parker but an older "cousin".

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, had a far younger Aunt May and, presumably, Uncle Ben. If the comics were to swerve into reflecting that reality, as they have done in the past, might that change that timeline? And in the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated TV show, which reflects much of the movie continuity, including a younger Aunt May Parker, Richard Parker appears at the end of the final episode, alive, incarcerated for an unknown crime, and being visited in jail by Aunt May, with whom he seems to have a familiar relationship, and asking about his son. Season two is expected soon. Might this also tie in with the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity, somehow, as well? AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026 is out this Saturday for free!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

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