Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, odyssey

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film "Odyssey"

Would you like to own a copy of the film Odyssey on Apple TV? Follow the instructions below to learn how to get a free copy

Article Summary Win an Apple TV digital code for Odyssey, released today, April 28, 2026, courtesy of Cineverse.

To enter the Odyssey giveaway, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest post using #BCOdyssey.

Enter by Thursday, April 30, at 11am PT for a chance to add Odyssey to your Apple TV library for free.

The Odyssey Apple TV giveaway is open to U.S. entrants only, with one winner selected at random after verification.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Odyssey on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it was released digitally today, April 28, 2026. This is your chance to win a free copy of the film to enjoy on your account. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCOdyssey. You have until Thursday, April 30, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win an Apple TV copy of the film Odyssey. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

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