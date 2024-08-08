Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, max, warner bros discovery

Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page

A week after learning that the Boomerang streaming service and website would end in September, the Cartoon Network website has been shut down.

It's not exactly the best of time over at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – look no further than the fallout from this week's earnings report to see why. A whole lot of the blame falls at the feet – and rightfully so – of WBD CEO David Zaslav. And if there's one area of the media company that's paid the heaviest price for Zaslav's hack-and-slash efforts to put WBD back in Wall Street's good graces again, it's been the animation industry. From budget and staffing cuts to projects either being canceled or shifted off to "The Island of Tax Write-Offs," the artists who create the animated magic that we enjoy (and helped save an entertainment industry hit by a global pandemic) have been feeling the heat – and it keeps getting hotter. With The Animation Guild (TAG) entering negotiations with AMPTP next week (and a big rally set for this Saturday) on a deal that could have a ton of long-term implications when it comes to matters like artificial intelligence and others, animation fans were offered another reminder of the current sad state of affairs. A week after we learned that the Boomerang streaming service and website would be shutting down at the end of September (more on that in a minute), it appears the Cartoon Network website is also gone. Here are two screencaps of where the site leads you and what the pop-up has to share when you get there:

Earlier this month, WBD announced that the Boomerang streaming service and website would be shuttered on September 30th. Beginning in October, current subscribers will be moved over to an ad-free Max plan at no additional cost (with existing login info able to be used with the Max account). WBD offered answers to some main questions over on the "Help" site – though in terms of content also making the move, the communication that went out to subscribers noted that "some Boomerang content may not be available." Here's a look at the text of the email that went out addressing the change:

Hey folks, We're reaching out to let you know that Boomerang will be moving to Max, and as of September 30th, the Boomerang app and website will no longer be available. The exciting news is that your Boomerang subscription will automatically transfer to Max (Ad-Free) with no change to your subscription price until further notice! Here's what you need to know: Logging In: Starting September 30th, you can log in to Max using your Boomerang email and password. Kids Profile: We'll have a Kids Profile set up in your account, allowing you to set parental controls and ratings restrictions. Max Content: On Max, enjoy loads of Boomerang fan-favorites with Scooby, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry and more! While some Boomerang content may not be available, you'll have access to Max's full catalog of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and family favorites, including "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Teen Titans Go!," "Lego Batman," and more. Billing: Throughout September, Apple will be transitioning your billing from Boomerang to Max. In the meantime, continue enjoying popular cartoons on Boomerang! You can manage your current Boomerang subscription anytime, and we're always here to help.

