Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF: Lilly Wachowski Wraps Occult Docuseries

Production on Executive Producer Lilly Wachowski's ("The Matrix" films) docuseries Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF has officially wrapped.

Article Summary Production wraps on Lilly Wachowski's occult docuseries starring comedian Cassie Workman.

Cassie Workman leads a spellbinding exploration of magic, identity, and ritual.

Shot in Asbury Park, NJ, the docuseries features stunning puppetry and practical effects.

Expected to premiere soon, the project is produced by Etch Productions and Anarchists United.

On this International Transgender Day of Visibility—and exactly 26 years to the day since The Matrix first hit theaters—we're proud to announce that production has officially wrapped on Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF, the upcoming occult docuseries led by the extraordinary Cassie Workman and executive produced by none other than Lilly Wachowski. The series is witchy, wise, and weird in all the best ways. Blending adult comedy, rich historical storytelling, and otherworldly visuals—including puppetry from Direct Message and practical effects by Monster in My Closet (Smile 2, Hocus Pocus)—Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF invites you inside a fictional occult bookstore where Cassie guides viewers through a spellbinding exploration of ritual magic, identity, demons, tarot, love, death, and maybe even salvation.

Cassie Workman is a popular Australian comedian from Perth, Western Australia. In 2009, she was the winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Raw Comedy competition and was sent to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has performed a number of successful shows at festivals around Australia during the early to mid-2010s, including Ave Loretta, War, We Have Fun Don't We, and Nothing You Do Means Anything. The ABC podcast The Signal documented her quest to save money for gender-affirming surgery, which was also featured in a 2018 feature article on "The Hidden $100,000 Price Tag on Being Transgender". She contributed a regular segment entitled "So You Think You Can Trans" on Tonightly with Tom Ballard, and in 2019 toured a show about her transition entitled Giantess.

Etch Productions declared, "This series continues our mission: to uplift visionary voices and craft stories that defy genre, expectation, and time. We can't wait to show you what we've conjured up." Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF is produced and financed by Etch Productions alongside Anarchists United and Circle Management + Production, the series was directed by Hannah Welever and shot by Frederic Fasano on location in Asbury Park, New Jersey—at Wolfe & Kron bookstore and the town's oldest gay bar, Georgies. Cassie Workman Is Witchy AF will probably premiere on the Etch substack page.

