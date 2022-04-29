Charmed Season 4 Preview: A Look at What's Ahead for S04E07-S04E09

If we're being honest? It takes us a while to readjust our routines once we get a pattern or system going. So when Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Harry (Rupert Evans), and Jordan (Jordan Donica) made the move back to Friday nights (now joined by Lucy Barrett's Michaela "Kaela" Danso), we stumbled along the way with our previews. Which is a nice way of saying that we forgot. But to make it up to you, not only are we offering the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's S04E07 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…", but we also have preview images and overviews for the following two weeks' worth of episodes, S04E08 "Unveiled" & S04E09 "Truth or Cares"- take a look:

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…": SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan's (Jordan Donica) help healing a "creature" with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela's budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 8 "Unveiled": MOST WANTED – When it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones…the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Lucy Barrett) and Harry (Rupert Evans) must scramble to warn – and save – their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know is an instant target. Also starring Jordan Donica. Jackeline Tejeda directed the episode written by Bianca Sams.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 "Truth or Cares": Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present. Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett), and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Natasha Henstridge's (Diggstown) confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.