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Check Out SNL UK Host Hannah Waddingham's Pre-Show Photo Shoot (VIDEO)

Along with a new promo with musical guest Myles Smith, SNL UK shared a look at host Hannah Waddingham's (Ted Lasso) promo photo shoot.

Article Summary SNL UK spotlights host Hannah Waddingham ahead of this weekend's episode with musical guest Myles Smith.

New SNL UK promos include an on-stage teaser with Waddingham and Smith as anticipation builds for tonight.

Waddingham gets the pre-show treatment in behind-the-scenes SNL UK video tied to her host promo campaign.

SNL UK also previews Waddingham at the table read and teases a Midweek Sketch built around vocal warm-ups.

We're not going to lie. It's so much better to cover Saturday Night Live UK knowing it will be back for a 12-episode second season in September. But before we go looking too far ahead, we still have two more shows to go for this season. SNL UK has Hannah Waddingham (Apple TV's Ted Lasso) and musical guest Myles Smith on tap for this weekend, with the sketch comedy and music series offering us a look at some of the photo work Waddingham did to help promote tonight's show.

And here's a look at Waddingham and Smith during their SNL UK on-stage promo:

Here's a look at Waddingham during her photo shoot for this weekend's SNL UK, followed by a video of what went down:

And don't forget that SNL UK wraps up its first season on May 16th, with Ncuti Gatwa as host and Holly Humberstone as the musical guest. Now, here's a look at Waddingham and the team from earlier this week at the table read:

This week's SNL UK Midweek Sketch saw cast members George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow hoping to learn a few tips for vocal warm-ups from Waddingham. Not to spoil anything, but let's just say that Fouracres and Marlow have some very different methods to their respective madness:

SNL UK: George Fouracres & His Connection to "British Pork" Sketch

From the opening show, we've found a whole lot to love about SNL UK. Being on this side of the Atlantic, we will readily admit that there are quite a few UK-specific references along the way that get lost on us – at least, until we look them up. The fact that we want to take the time speaks volumes for what SNL UK is bringing to the sketch game. This past weekend, Fouracres fronted the "British Pork" sketch, which was based on a very bizarre and twisted commercial for (you guessed it) British pork from 1984.

It wasn't the subject itself, but the way it was presented. The intense, ominous tone from the dad, the slightly off reactions from around the table, that weird glance between mom and dad… yeah, it's all very creepy. We can proudly say that we actually heard about and screened the ad years ago, making us feel pretty good about ourselves. But what we did learn was that "corpsing" is the UK equivalent of "breaking" here – in this case, when a cast member can't hold back the laughs mid-sketch. Fouracres ran into a lot of that on Saturday night, and it was through an apology post for his corpsing that Fouracres shared his personal backstory with the sketch.

Here's a look at what Fouracres had to share about the "British Pork" sketch, including how long the original commercial has stuck with him, bringing the sketch to life, and much more – including an apology for corpsing during the SNL UK sketch:

Here's a look at the original advertisement from the early 80s, courtesy of Scarred for Life (followed by a YouTube version):

Apparently Saturday Night Live UK did a parody of this Scarred For Life gem last night: the deeply sinister early 80s British Pork ad! Talk about a deep cut… pic.twitter.com/hhsjT0DDPX — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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