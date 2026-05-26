Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Team Working on Season 12; Evil Morty Return Explained

Along with an update on production, Rick and Morty Showrunner Scott Marder and co-creator Dan Harmon discussed Evil Morty's return.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 opens with Evil Morty blackmailing Rick, using the Omega Device to threaten the Smiths.

Rick turns those off-screen missions into a trap, destroying the Omega Device across the multiverse in the premiere.

Scott Marder says Rick and Morty development is already deep into Season 12, with more big plans in the works.

Dan Harmon and Marder tease Evil Morty may return, with the Time Cops arrest leaving his future wide open.

If you had a chance to check out the Season 9 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, then you know that Evil Morty made his return in a very big way. We learn that Evil Morty has been blackmailing Rick to go on missions with him between seasons, threatening to kill the Smiths across the multiverse via the Omega Device. But by the time the end credits rolled on S09E01: "There's Something About Morty," we learned that Rick was using the missions to unleash a plan to destroy the Omega Device across all universes. His plan succeeded so well that it brought an onslaught from Evil Morty in retaliation, some hard personal truths, the Smiths kicking the crap out of our big bad, and the Time Cops showing up to arrest Evil Morty. But is that really it for the eyepatch-sporting villain? Showrunner Scott Marder and series co-creator Dan Harmon weighed in on the matter – but first, some big news on the production front. Marder revealed during a recent interview with ScreenRant that development on the Emmy Award-winning animated series was "as deep as Season 12," with "plans for all sorts of things moving down the pipe." From there, Marder and

"I think 'canon' is a wide-reaching term. I think canon doesn't need to only be Evil Morty. It could be a lot of things that just have lore or things that people care about that are kind of harkening back to the DNA of the show," Marder explained, noting that the writers have a much broader approach to handling canon. "But in terms of the premiere, like Harmon had the excitement of trying to find a cue, like someone that could be kind of a shit-stirrer that Rick would have to answer to, which was a cool character. And then it might have been [writer Albro Lundy] that was just like, 'Evil Morty is in a window right now where he could afford to be that guy.' He holds all the cards; he's got the Omega Device. We're like, 'That's cool.' And we just found this really high-octane thing, and we were excited that it would be this explosive way to kick off the season.

The showrunner also appreciated how it evened the score between Rick and Evil Morty. "It was a really great check-in with Evil Morty. And it was a good way to get Rick back on the board with a win because he had otherwise taken a loss with that guy. So it checked all the boxes. We didn't do it because we owed it; we did it because we had a great idea that serviced him and gave him a good reason to come back," Marder added. But in terms of Evil Morty's future, Marder noted that the interviewer was "on the money with all that" when they noted that Evil Morty's fate wasn't nearly as definitive as Rick Prime's. Harmon took the tease one step further, adding, "Are you suggesting that the Time Lord [Time Cops] prison system is in any way flawed? I think you should have more faith in fourth-dimensional due process and penalization! I mean […] it's very possible."

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