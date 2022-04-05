Chief of War: Jason Momoa Calls His Apple TV+ Series "My Braveheart"

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Chief of War, a limited series starring, written and executive produced by Khal Drogo, no, sorry –  Jason Momoa. It hails from Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment. Never mind Aquaman, Momoa will be playing what sounds like a real monarch of the high seas from history, one who should be more well-known. Or at least a warlord.

Chief of War: Jason Momoa attends the 'Justice League' photocall at The College in London, England. Editorial credit: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com

Chief of War is created by Momoa and his longtime collaborator Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, the eight-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Momoa & Sibbett executive-produce with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung who also serves as showrunner. Justin Chon, hot off directing 4 episodes of Apple TV+'s acclaimed adaptation of Min Jing Lee's novel Pachinko, is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes. Here's a look at Momoa explaining why he's so passionate about the project:

This project will be the first time Momoa has created and written a series for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the feature film Road to Paloma, which was released back in 2014. He and Pa'a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature The Last Manhunt, with Momoa appearing in a supporting role. Momoa also starred in the feature film Braven in 2018, which was co-written by Pa'a Sibbett. Given that Momoa also stars in the post-apocalyptic series See for Apple TV+. In short, Momoa has been a busy bee. Given his past form with Apple TV, it's probably a no-brainer that they would buy his TV series to stay in business with him. Chief of War is a rare big-budget mainstream dramatization of a major chapter in Hawaiian history and, by extension, US history.

See, where Momoa plays the heroic leader of a tribe in a world of the blind, has been renewed for a third season.

