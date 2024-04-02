Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: CAOS, Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Shipka Remembers Chance Perdomo

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka shared a heartfelt post remembering her friend and co-star Chance Perdomo.

Yesterday, the cast of "The Boys" spinoff series Gen V shared a joint statement on the passing of 27-year-old Gen V star Chance Perdomo, who died over the weekend as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. But even prior to that, Perdomo's castmates, writers, producers, production members, and others took to social media to share their personal grief as well as their fond memories of the actor. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from actress Kiernan Shipka – who starred as Sabrina Spellman opposite Perdomo's Ambrose Spellman, her cousin, over the course of two seasons (four parts) of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"Oh man, this hurts," Shipka began her Instagram post caption – which also included images and video of Shipka and Perdomo during their time together on CAOS. "He was a one-of-a-kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine… As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh, and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer, which he often did. Thanks, Chance). His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will." Here's a look at Shipka's original post:

"It was quite interesting. I didn't find difficulty in it because I didn't tend to look beyond what the showrunner Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] told me and his inspiration behind it," Perdomo shared during a 2019 interview with Popsugar, discussing how he made the character his own. "He really kind of lets you go out there and let the character form itself based on the inspiration he had. Music definitely played a key role in there; there were certain musical tracks that put me into like 'Ambrose mode,' shall we call it, whenever I needed to."

