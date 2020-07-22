Chris Jericho Rock and Wrestling Cruise Pushed Back to October 2021

Chris Jericho's third Jericho Cruise, dubbed the Rock and Wrestler Rager at Sea Triple Whammy, will no longer be taking place in February of 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that the February date was too optimistic. The cruise's date has been pushed back to October of 2021 instead. A message posted by the cruise's official Twitter account explains the reasoning: "After careful consideration and caution for everyone's health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021, from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island."

The Triple Whammy Cruise was initially announced in May when the pandemic had already been underway for months, so a February sail date seemed questionable even then, especially when one considers that cruise ships can be germ incubators under even the best of conditions. However, as the reality sets in that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to consider at least into next year, more people are coming to grips with it.

The most recent edition of the Jericho Cruise was used for a special episode of Dynamite called Bash at the Beach. Maybe they can go with a nautical Halloween Havoc theme for the next one. The new description of the cruise reads:

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy is setting sail for the third round of the most exciting vacation experience to ever hit the high seas! Join the Friends of Jericho community as we take over an entire ship and sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25, 2021 on Norwegian Jewel. The history-making event includes wild wrestling matches, rockin' musical performances, activities with onboard talent, live podcast recordings, paranormal activities, comedy shows, and so much more. Get pumped for your best vacation ever with your cruise captain Chris Jericho and a ship full of like-minded friends and fans!

The cruise is already sold out, but some ticketholders might have second thoughts (or die) before the cruise takes place, so you can head to the website to join the waiting list if you're feeling lucky.