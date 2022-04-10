Chris Rock Teases More on Will Smith Slap; "Got My Hearing Back"

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors rendered its decision regarding Oscar winner Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock over Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith ("Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' Can't wait to see it"). In AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson & President David Rubin's letter to Academy members, it was announced that Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years as of April 8, 2022- about as much as AMPAS could do considering Smith resigned from the academy prior to the decision. But while it may apply to the ceremony, the decision does not impact Smith's ability to be nominated or to win future Oscars. Now over on the Rock side of things, the actor/comedian is letting everyone know that he's getting ready to discuss it publically… for a price.

During a show at Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, California, on Friday night, Rock let everyone know that he knows folks want to hear from him but it wouldn't be happening that night- or until the rice terms have been met. "I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock shared during the opening of his performance (and thanks to Deadline Hollywood for the heads-up considering no video is currently & legally available).

Here's a look back at Hudson & Rubin's letter:

The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented. Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards. We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast. This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted. Thank you, David Rubin

President Dawn Hudson

CEO