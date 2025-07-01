Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: Chris McDonald, PGA Tour 2K25

You Can Now Play As Chris McDonald in PGA Tour 2K25

Chris McDonald has been added to PGA Tourk 2K25, as you can now tee-off on people and the green as the iconic Shooter McGavin

Article Summary Chris McDonald, known for Shooter McGavin, joins PGA Tour 2K25 as a new playable character.

PGA Tour 2K25 introduces advanced EvoSwing mechanics for improved realism and shot variety.

Play as or against top golf pros including Tiger Woods, Lydia Ko, and more on 29 licensed courses.

Customize your MyPLAYER, design dream courses, and compete in new cross-platform online modes.

2K Games is getting in on the Happy Gilmore 2 hype, as they have added Chris McDonald as a playable character in PGA Tour 2K25. The actor, known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in the original film (and the upcoming sequel) is now available on the roster of professional golfers for you to play as. That said, the team only really mentioned he's in the game, they haven't specified if he has dialog or anything else special tied to the roster addition. But hey, if you wanna be a jerk on the course, you now have the look of the most iconic jerk. Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix on July 25.

PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 features several franchise advancements, including the addition of new EvoSwing mechanics with a whole host of new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements; the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience to date; a diverse suite of creation tools; and much more. In addition, fans can look forward to a roster of 11 male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more.

PGA Tour 2K25 will include 29 licensed courses at launch, including player favorite THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. New additions include the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, and more, with The Old Course at St. Andrews arriving in Season 2 shortly after launch. Topgolf mode returns, as well as the industry-leading Course Designer which features all-new tools, surfaces, and items, allowing players to build their dream courses, hit all the right angles with new camera systems, and share them for the global online community to experience.

MyPLAYER personalization allows players to show the golf world what they're all about with the most diverse suite of creation tools yet. A new Attributes Point system, upgraded Skill Trees, and an all-new Equipment Progression system let players represent themselves and their unique gameplay styles on the course. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including Extra Butter, Malbon Golf, adidas, and more. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, PUMA, Mizuno, and Titleist can deck out players' golf bags and keep them swinging in style.

Players are invited to the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience ever featured in PGA Tour 2K25. Play in major tournaments for the first time, show off your personality through the customization suite and interviews, and enjoy more ways to play than ever. Furthermore, players now have the option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments with all-new training and pre-tournament events. The possibilities are nearly limitless with returning Seasons, each including a non-expiring Clubhouse Pass, power increases for equipment progressions, ranked leaderboard resets, and more, offering fresh content daily, weekly, and monthly.

Online multiplayer features are also available and better than ever for PGA Tour 2K25, including new cross-platform Societies so players can challenge their friends to a robust variety of formats including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, no matter the hardware. New daily and weekly Ranked Tour tournaments scratch the competitive itch, allowing players to compete for the top spot and earn rewards each season as they climb the rankings ladder.

