Christmas in Rockefeller Center: A Guide to NBC's Tree-Lighting Event

From how to watch to who's performing and more, here's our tree-lighting guide to NBC's Kelly Clarkson-hosted Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

In only a matter of hours, NBC and Peacock will be kicking off Christmas in Rockefeller Center – and Bleeding Cool is here to make sure that you have all the info you need so you don't miss a single note or twinkling light. Along with a rundown of when and where you can watch, we also look at who's hosting/anchoring, who's set to perform, the special live show airing on some NBC affiliates, the first-time-ever Telemundo simulcast, how the broadcast is being made more accessible to viewers, and the good that comes from the event.

But it's not all serious stuff – we also have a rundown of some random facts about this year's tree, the lights and star that will be adorning it, and more. To give you a breather, we've also included a look at when host Kelly Clarkson announced on her talk show that she would be returning to host this year. Following that, we look at when Clarkson notified Scarlet Sound from New Jersey's Neptune High School that they won the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 Annual Star Choir competition. Of course, we had to throw in some tree-lighting-themed sketches from previous episodes of NBC's Saturday Night Live for some laughs.

When & Where Can We Watch NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? The tree lighting will run live on Wednesday, December 4th, from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. In addition to airing on NBC, the event will also be simul-streamed on Peacock (and make sure to check out DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling).

Who's Hosting & Supporting NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson is back to host for her second year in a row and will also perform. In addition, NBC's TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will be on hand.

Who's Set to Perform During NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? We're looking at Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. In addition, the Radio City Rockettes take a break from the annual "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall for a festive performance.

But Wait! There's More! Extra Hour! Telemundo Simulcast! Beginning at 7 pm ET, all NBC-Owned television stations and several NBC affiliates (check local listings) will air an additional live hour of the special hosted by Mario Lopez (Access Hollywood, Access Daily with Mario & Kit) and WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. In addition, Telemundo will simulcast Navidades en Rockefeller Center (Christmas in Rockefeller Center), starting live at 9 pm.

How Else Is NBC Making "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Accessible? To create a more inclusive experience for blind and low-vision viewers, NBCUniversal is presenting the full NBC broadcast with audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the show's rich visuals.

How Is NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Giving Back to Society?

NBCUniversal continues its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 16th consecutive year to support tree-planting efforts in forests impacted by natural disasters. This year, NBCUniversal will plant nearly 20,000 trees in the Apalachicola National Forest.

Once the tree has had its run, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it will be milled into lumber that will be used to build homes.

Throughout the broadcast, viewers will have a chance to donate to Red Nose Day, the fundraising campaign by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty. Funds raised will support critical programs that ensure children and families have access to comprehensive health services, nutritious food, quality education, and safe spaces to live, learn, work, and play. Red Nose Day partners include City Year, Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services, the Brotherhood Sister Sol, Ali Forney Center, and Covenant House.

2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: What You Need to Know

Stemming from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, in the Southern Berkshires region, the Norway Spruce was cut down on Thursday, November 7th, and arrived on Center Plaza on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit daily from 5 am to midnight. On Christmas Day, the Tree is set to be lit for 24 hours – and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 am-9 pm (with the tree coming down in mid-January 2025). Here's what you need to know:

How Big Are We Talking? The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is 74 feet tall and approximately 11 tons.

How Old Is The Tree? The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is approximately 70 years old.

How Many Lights Are We Talking? We're talking thousands – with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights decorating every branch on the tree.

How Big Is That Star? Designed in 2018 by architect Daniel Libeskind, the three-dimensional Swarovski star weighs approximately 900 pounds (408.23 kg) and features 70 spikes (covered in 3 million crystals).

Who Was In Charge Of Making This All Happen? NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment – with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers and Glen Weiss directing.

