Last week, we learned that SYFY and USA Network's series take on the modern horror classic Child's Play would be holding off on its production start until 2021 but that it could still premiere next year as planned. Now we're learning from producer Nick Antosca that any potential wait for the series will be more than worth it. During an interview with i09 to discuss his anthology series Channel Zero, Antosca was asked for an update- and let's just say that it was bleeding with optimism. "Don [Mancini, film franchise creator] wrote an awesome show. He's show-running it, and he had a great writer's room. I'm cautious about talking details, but we're working on it every day," said Antosca. "As a Chucky fan, I'll just say I'm over the moon that Brad Dourif is back as Chucky, as well as some other familiar characters and that I think fans are going to love where Don is taking it—and new audiences as well. It's scary, it's really funny, and it's very smart. Nobody knows Chucky better than he does, and he's pushing the boundaries yet again. I can't wait for everyone to see it next year."

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky (the name of the series) doll that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode. Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) will reprise his role as the voice of Chucky from the original 1988 movie and its six sequels. Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine in the Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky) is also involved in the series. Now here's your first look at the series, which welcomes back an "old friend" to the original series- and he brought the party knives… favors!