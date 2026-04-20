Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA: Here's Our S01E08: "Orbital" Preview & Season 1 Finale Early Look

Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team pursue missing nuclear material in tonight's episode of CBS's CIA, S01E08: "Orbital."

Article Summary CIA S01E08 "Orbital" follows the team's hunt for missing nuclear material from a crashed satellite.

Colin, Bill, and undercover Gina join forces with a retired arms dealer to track the dangerous cargo.

Sneak peeks and trailers offer looks at upcoming episodes and the season 1 finale "Broken Glass."

Episode 9, "Blood Money," connects the team to a terror-linked family business and a shocking discovery.

On tonight's episode of CBS's CIA, Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team are in pursuit of some missing nuclear material before it ends up in the hands of the highest bidder. Along with an overview and image gallery for S01E08: "Orbital," we also have a look at the trailer and sneak peeks released. Following that, we have an overview and image gallery for S01E09: "Blood Money," and then we jump ahead to the official overview for the May 18th season finale, S01E12: "Broken Glass."

CIA S01E08 – S01E09 & Season 1 Finale Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 8: "Orbital" – When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down. Written by Ben Dubash and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 1 Episode 9: "Blood Money" – A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations. Now, they must find and turn a new asset to take down the entire operation. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Ludovic Littee.

CIA Season 1 Episode 12: "Broken Glass" – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin's past. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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