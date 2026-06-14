Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Autobot Joyride Speeds Back Into Hasbro's Transformers Universe

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro brings Transformers Autobot Joyride back in the Age of the Primes line, reviving the adventurous 1988 G1 Powermaster.

The Deluxe Class Transformers Joyride stands 5.25 inches tall and converts from robot to dune buggy in 26 steps.

Classic Transformers details return with Joyride’s G1 colors and his Powermaster partner Hotwire, which converts to an engine.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Age of the Primes Joyride on Hasbro Pulse now for $27.99 ahead of December 2026.

Not every Autobot dreams of standing beside Optimus Prime and leading armies into battle. Some would rather kick up dust, push the limits, and see what waits beyond the next horizon. That spirit defined Joyride when he debuted during the final years of Generation 1, and now Hasbro Pulse is bringing that adventurous Autobot back with the Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Joyride. Originally introduced in the 1988 Transformers Powermaster lineup, Joyride had his own unique place among the Autobots, and he was well known for his fearless personality and for running right into the action.

Joyride is now back and ready for a new fight. Hasbro adds him to their ongoing Transformers: Age of the Primes line. Coming in at 5.25" tall, this Autobot is back in classic G1 colors and converts into his dune buggy mode in 26 steps. Just like in the original Powermaster line, Joyride was paired with Hotwire, and he is back as the converting compact engine. Pre-orders for this fan-favorite G1 Autobot are already live and up on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a December 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Joyride

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Converts between robot and dune buggy modes in 26 steps.

In robot mode, Transformers figure stands 5.25 inches (13 cm) tall.

Includes Powermaster Autobot Hotwire that converts to an engine block.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

Part of the Age of the Primes Transformers collection.

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