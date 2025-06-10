Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA: Tom Ellis' Character Comes with "Large Dose of Moral Ambiguity"

CIA star Tom Ellis (Lucifer) discussed CBS's upcoming "FBI" spinoff series and offered some insights into what viewers can expect.

In CBS's Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring "FBI" spinoff series CIA, the spotlight shines on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, Hart Hoxton (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Along the way, they find that their differences may actually be their strength.

Checking in with TVLine, Ellis offered some early insights into what viewers can expect, including a focus on "the notion of why these agencies [CIA and FBI] don't normally work together." That plays out in the dynamic between Ellis' Hoxton and his partner, with Ellis describing it as "productive but also very difficult, because they have very different philosophies on how to achieve goals." For Hoxton, it's about jumping at any opportunity for action that would make the most of his being "stuck in the 'boring' end of the job, on home soil in New York." Ellis added that Hoxton "is someone who has to use guile and deceit and lies to get what he wants. There's large dose of moral ambiguity that comes with him."

Here's a look back at Ellis and Zeeko Zaki (FBI) checking out CBSFEST 2025-2026 last month to celebrate what will be hitting CBS screens beginning this fall:

"Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we're appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content."

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as an executive producer of the first episode.

