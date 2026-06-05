Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: ducktales, iron studios

DuckTales Scrooge McDuck 1/10 Statue Coming Soon from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of 1:10 scale statues including the one and only Scrooge McDuck from Ducktales

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a DuckTales Scrooge McDuck 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by the classic Disney animated series.

The hand-painted polystone collectible features Scrooge’s top hat, cane, Lucky Dime, and a gold-filled display base.

DuckTales collectors can choose a standard edition or a deluxe variant with Scrooge’s safe and the nephews inside.

Pre-orders are live now at $255 and $700, with the new DuckTales Scrooge McDuck statue set for September 2027.

Iron Studios is diving into Disney's DuckTales legacy with a brand-new 1/10 scale Art Scale statue featuring the legendary Scrooge McDuck. Inspired by the classic animated series, the collectible brings the world's richest duck to life in a detailed, hand-painted polystone sculpt. He is featured in his iconic top hat, pince-nez glasses, signature frock coat, and iconic cane. You can not have the world's richest duck without a very rich pose, and that is exactly what Iron Studios captured here. The themed display base continues Iron Studios' tradition of diorama-style presentations as he stands on a pile of gold, displaying his Lucky Dime.

Iron Studios always does a remarkable job at bringing these Disney 1/10 statues to life, and DuckTales fans will surely appreciate this release. To make things even better, two versions of his 1/10 statue will be released with a standard and a variant release. The variant will add a Scrooge's safe that opens and closes, showcasing Huey, Dewey, and Louie on the inside. His pool on gold features inside the safe along with jewels, more gold, and plenty of detail to show you love for DuckTales. Pre-orders are already live for both versions at $255 or $700 with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – DuckTales Scrooge McDuck 1:10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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