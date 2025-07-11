Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi, tom ellis

CIA: Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Spinoff Now Midseason; New Showrunner

Not only has CBS's Tom Ellis-starring CIA moved from the fall to midseason, the "FBI" spinoff series is welcoming aboard a new showrunner.

Article Summary CBS's Tom Ellis-led CIA, an FBI spinoff, has been shifted from a fall premiere to midseason launch.

David Hudgins exits as showrunner; Law & Order: SVU’s Warren Leight steps up to lead the series.

CIA pairs Ellis's rule-breaking agent with a by-the-book FBI partner for high-stakes, opposites-attract drama.

Tom Ellis teases his CIA character's moral ambiguity and challenging agency dynamics in the new crime series.

If you're excited about checking out CBS's Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring "FBI" spinoff series CIA this fall, we've got good news and some not-so-great news. The good news is that you're going to have a bit more time to build up that excitement, because the not-so-great news is that the series has been move back from a fall to midseason premiere. The news came as CBS announced the fall primetime premiere dates for several shows, including Matlock, Elsbeth, Tracker, Ghosts, Fire Country, and Sheriff Country.

In addition, Deadline Hollywood reported that FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, who was initially set as showrunner and to co-write the pilot with "FBI," "Law & Order" & "Chicago" franchise boss Dick Wolf, has exited the series. Warren Leight (Law & Order: SVU) has stepped up as showrunner for the series moving forward.

The series is set to spotlight two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, Hart Hoxton (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Along the way, they find that their differences may actually be their strength.

CIA: Tom Ellis' Character Comes with "Large Dose of Moral Ambiguity"

Checking in with TVLine last month, Ellis offered some early insights into what viewers can expect, including focusing on "the notion of why these agencies [CIA and FBI] don't normally work together." That plays out in the dynamic between Ellis' Hoxton and his partner, with Ellis describing it as "productive but also very difficult, because they have very different philosophies on how to achieve goals." For Hoxton, it's about jumping at any opportunity for action that would make the most of his being "stuck in the 'boring' end of the job, on home soil in New York." Ellis added that Hoxton "is someone who has to use guile and deceit and lies to get what he wants. There's a large dose of moral ambiguity that comes with him."

Here's a look back at Ellis and Zeeko Zaki (FBI) checking out CBSFEST 2025-2026 last month to celebrate what will be hitting CBS screens beginning this fall:

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as an executive producer of the first episode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!