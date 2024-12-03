Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: christmas, CMA, Country Music Association

CMA Country Christmas: Your Viewing Guide to ABC's Big Holiday Event

Check out Bleeding Cool's viewing guide to ABC's CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood.

ABC kicked off its televised holiday season this past weekend with Disney throwing a holiday spectacular – and it continues on Tuesday night when the network and the Country Music Association (CMA) present the 15th annual holiday television special, CMA Country Christmas. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool thought that you would appreciate a viewers' guide/preview for the big event – including when and where to watch, who's hosting and performing, an image gallery and a series of feature videos, and more.

WHAT TIME IS ABC's "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" AND WHERE CAN I WATCH? Tuesday, December 3rd at 8 pm EST on ABC (and the following day on Disney+ and Hulu)

WHO'S HOSTING ABC's "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" THIS YEAR? Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood

WHO'S PERFORMING AT THIS YEAR'S "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS"? Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the annual special showcases one-of-a-kind musical performances of Christmas classics from Country Music's biggest stars. Here's a look at who's on tap for this year – along with some thoughts from our performers about their songs, the special, the holiday season, and more:

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood – "Sing Your Praise To The Lord" & "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

Amy Grant – "Tennessee Christmas"

Trisha Yearwood – Christmas Medley of Songs

King + Country with Carin León – "O Come, O Come Emmanuel"

Cody Johnson – White Christmas" & "I'll Be Home For Christmas"

Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer – "Man With The Bag"

Jon Pardi – "400 Horsepower Sleigh"

CeCe Winans – "Joy To The World"

ARE THERE ANY PREVIEW IMAGES FOR ABC's "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS"? We're glad you asked, because ABC shared an impressive amount of looks from the holiday special – here's a look:

HOW LONG HAS "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" BEEN AROUND? Starting in 2010, CMA Country Christmas rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special, CMA Fest.

WHO MADE ABC's "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" HAPPEN? ABC's CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!