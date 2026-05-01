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CNN: Watch Adam Mockler Break F-Bomb-Dropping Scott Jennings (VIDEO)

Watching Adam Mockler pretty much break Scott Jennings - live - during CNN's Abby Phillip-hosted NewsNight was a special thing. Here's a look!

We can't think of a better way to end our Thursday workday than by watching political consultant and MeidasTouch Network commentator Adam Mockler totally break Donald Trump-worshipping commentator Scott Jennings – live – during CNN's Abby Phillip-hosted NewsNight. Here's the thing: across the news network, news "network," and news show landscape, there is a sea of talking heads willing to spew their thoughts on anything and everything. I mean, when you have FOX "News" interviewing Kid Rock on national policy, you know the standards can be pretty… flexible. With that said, we've always found Jennings to be among the worst – less of a political commentator and more of an ever-evolving Trump talking point in a mediocre tie. He comes from the "bully/victim" school of debating: throw out questionable opinions as fact, throw in something snarky or condescending aimed at the person he's debating, and then mug for the camera to let the viewers know that he thinks he's the smartest person at the table. Well, he wasn't on Thursday night…

It wasn't like Mockler and Jennings hadn't tussled before, but there was something about how Mockler was pressing Jennings on his ever-changing reasoning and support for Trump's Iran war that got the latter to snap in a wonderfully surreal, F-Bomb-dropping way. In a heated exchange between the two over the current military efforts in the Middle East and how the Trump Administration continues to move the goalposts regarding what would be "success" in Iran, Jennings would snark about Mockler's age and how he had "the attention span of a gnat." Mockler wouldn't take the personal bait, continuing to press Jennings to name a single "political concession" that the U.S. has gained from Iran since the war started.

Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment. He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can't take it. pic.twitter.com/4aYQ2CIMwU — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Apparently not thrilled with being called out for his support of "endless wars," and maybe feeling like he was on the losing end of this exchange, Jennings hit Mockler with, "Get your fucking hand out of my face, first of all." After Phillip stepped in to defuse the situation, Jennings added, "I'm not going to have this guy's hand in my face." After quieting everyone down, Phillip noted, "No, everybody, calm down. OK? We're having a debate. You can respond to the points that he's making." After Jennings responded, Phillip ended the segment – just when it was getting really good. We've included the entire segment above, where you can clearly see that Mockler – in no way, shape, or form – had his hand in Jennings's face. It's not even close. But thanks to social media, you can find more than a few examples of Jennings having his own "pointing" and "personal space" issues.

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