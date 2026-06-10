Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E04 Preview: Connor Storrie Gets Intense

Check out a preview of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie in this week's episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, S19E04: "The Witching Hour."

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 4, "The Witching Hour," gets a preview ahead of this week's new Paramount+ drop.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie debuts as Lance Kingston, a manipulative narcissist tied to a BAU stalking case.

Storrie's Lance isn't a one-episode guest role, with the character set to return in Episodes 5, 6, and 9 this season.

The Criminal Minds: Evolution sneak peek teases intense BAU drama as Lance Kingston becomes key to the investigation.

Just the fact that there's a new episode this week is reason enough to check out Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19. But if you're a fan of Heated Rivalry and series star Connor Storrie, you have even more reason to check out S19E04: "The Witching Hour." Storrie's Lance Kingston is a charming yet manipulative narcissist who becomes entangled in a BAU investigation after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend. With a deep sense of entitlement and a complex connection to the case, Lance quickly emerges as a key figure in the unfolding investigation. And this isn't just a one-and-done, with Storrie's Kingston appearing in Episodes 5, 6, and 9. Now, here's a look at the images that were released, along with a sneak peek at Storrie in action:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Ep. 4: "The Witching Hour" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 4: "The Witching Hour": Directed by Adam Rodriguez and written by Carlton William Gillespie, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with an official overview and more:

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The Paramount+ series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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