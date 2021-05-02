Cobra Kai Creators, Ralph Macchio Share Thoughts on Season 4 Wrap

The past few weeks have been pretty kind to viewers of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai. First, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announced that the righteously popular streaming series would be returning sooner rather than later- think sometime between October and December 2021. Following that, series star William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) took to social media to officially announce that filming on the fourth season had wrapped. Now, Zabka's co-star Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and Hurwitz (on behalf of Heald and Schlossberg) are checking in with viewers to share their thoughts on what it feels like to have another season under their belts.

First up, Macchio shared a "before/after" look at what life was like when they were first promoting the "Karate Kid" sequel series as compared to how they were feeling as they honored the end of filming on the fourth season. "Three years ago today with the big three and Billy Z promoting the launch of [Cobra Kai] and last week celebrating the wrap of [Cobra Kai] Season 4 on [Netflix] What a journey! Can't wait to share the new season," wrote Macchio in the caption.

Hurwitz posted a message on behalf of the trio, toasting the fans and writing, "We're going, going, back, back, to Cali, Cali! Cobra Kai Season 4 is officially WRAPPED! It was a challenging adventure filming a season of TV during a pandemic, but our cast and crew waxed on, struck hard, and bit like eagles each and every day. The end result will be our most ambitious season yet!" Hurwitz continued, "To our amazing team who worked their asses off morning, noon, and night, sometime on weekends, and often in brutal weather, thank you for fighting the good fight alongside us! Your dedication to awesomeness is much appreciated! Hopefully next time, you'll be able to see the smiles that were plastered behind our masks and shields all season! Much love and No Mercy!"